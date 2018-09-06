CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- One of the biggest art shows in the country takes place in St. Louis and it’s happening this weekend. The 25th St. Louis Art Fair is taking place in Clayton starting this Friday.
With the threat of torrential rain in the St. Louis area, many artists at the event are worried after they already had a big blow in St. Louis early this year.
Dennis Minner is getting ready for the fair but with rain on the way, Minner is nervous.
Just a few months ago Minner’s work was destroyed by the storm that hit the Schlafly Art Outside Festival. Because of those events, it make this weekend so much more important than it already was.
According to organizers, the St. Louis Art Fair is a go- rain or shine.
For more information on the Art Fair click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.