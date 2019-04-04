(KMOV.com)--- Although the Cardinals home opener was postponed Thursday, Smoothie King will still give away free 12 oz. smoothies for fans across St. Louis and in Metro East.
The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that their home opener against the San Diego Padres has been postponed until Friday due to the forecast of inclement weather conditions.
Rain or shine, the drinks will be available from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. or until supplies last.
The following locations are participating in the free giveaway:
- 14505 Manchester Road
- 12599 Olive Blvd.
- 703 Long Road Crossing Drive, Suite 8
- 4765 Hwy. N
- 465A South Kirkwood Road
- 3030 Frank Scott Parkway West
- 1211 Pine Street
- 9793 Clayton Rd.
- 13275 Manchester Road #103
- 1314 Highway K
- 15825 Fountain Plaza Drive
- 1413 S Hanley Road
- 4867 Mexico Rd.
- 1861 Wentzville Pkwy
- 4475 Forest Park Ave.
- 920 5th Street
- 7421 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
- 105 Pond Fort Trail
- 29 N. Central Ave.
- 6208 Route 159
- 750 Gravois Bluffs Blvd.
- 12683 Dorsett Rd
- 2101 Zumbehl Road
- 324 West Port Plaza
- 8471 N. Lindbergh Blvd.
- 1501 Troy Road
- 6424 Chippewa Street
- 3784 Elm Street
- 2800 South McKnight Road
