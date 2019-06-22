Sunday: High 84. Rain and thunderstorms likely, mainly during the morning and afternoon. Storms could be strong to severe. Winds South 10-15, gusts to 20 mph.
Sunday Night: Low 69. Another round of rain and storms expected.
Monday: High 82. Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, mainly during the morning.
