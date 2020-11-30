GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Raging Rivers Waterpark is planning a multi-million dollar expansion and upgrade for the 2021 season.
The waterpark plans to add more than 30 cabanas and three water slides while also upgrading the kiddie pool and menus in a park refresh.
“2021 will be a year unlike any other at Raging Rivers Waterpark,” said Corporate Director of Operations Ken Handler. “We are adding more twists and turns, splashes, treats and places to kick back and relax for our guests and we couldn’t be more excited.”
The waterpark was purchased in October by an investment group focused on transforming it into a regional resort.
The expansions are set to be completed when the park opens on May 22.
