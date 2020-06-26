GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- As part of phase four of Illinois' reopening plan, Raging Rivers water park in Grafton is reopening, just in time for some of the hottest temperatures of the summer.
Of course things will look different at the park, given the precautions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
News 4's Steve Harris spent the day there getting a sense of what visitors can expect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.