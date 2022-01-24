Ragin' Cajun: 4 women aim to spice up City Foundry with Creole flavors

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Typically Creole flavors and dishes are a staple down south along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana’s bayous to the Florida shorelines.
A group of women is bringing the robust flavors to the Central West End. 4 Hens Creole Kitchen opened their restaurant Monday inside the food hall at the City Foundry STL.
“I make it a point to inject love into every dish I create, and I’m ready to share my food and our story. It is surreal to see everything coming together because of how this idea came to be,” Co-Owner Brandi Artis said.
Brandi Artis and her partner Brittany Artis co-own the restaurant alongside another couple – Brittani Gardner-Evans and Ebony Evans. This new business marks the 15th kitchen where locals can grab a bite.
“City Foundry STL seemed like an excellent opportunity for us to be a part of an exciting project in the heart of the city that celebrates the diversity and creativity of St. Louis’ culinary scene," Brandi Artis added. "We’re excited to introduce a Black-and-queer-owned restaurant to our community with 4 Hens.”
Shifting to what’s on the menu, 4 Hens coined witty names to lure customers to try cuisines that incorporate New Orleans staples like remoulade sauce for the Slapp’n Shrimp and crawfish tails for the Swamp Thang soup.
We have no doubt that the chefs will incorporate the Cajun holy trinity - onions, bell peppers, celery- with each meal.
Click here to learn more about the new restaurant.
