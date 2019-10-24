O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It was an offensive surprise Deloris Williams says she woke up to one morning: racist graffiti on the wall of an animal hospital.
“I was shocked to no end to see that up there and even [Thursday] that it stayed up there that long,” said Williams.
Williams said on Oct. 13 she noticed the racist slur. She took a picture of the wall after the wind blew off a plastic tarp that was hiding the graffiti.
O’Fallon police said the slur was reported to them on Oct. 2.
Frustrated that the slur was still visible for nearly a month, Williams took her complaints to the business.
“If their entrance of their hospital was in the front where their cars could come in there and see that, they would have had it down in one days’ time,” she said.
Residents and employees of the hospital said they’ve had an issue with loiters and they feel that’s who’s responsible for writing the racial slur.
Thursday New 4 cameras caught employees trying to remove the slur.
They declined our request for an interview but said they hired a company to come out and remove the slur earlier this month but they never showed.
O’Fallon police said they’ve received several complaints about this.
According to a city ordinance, if a business is tagged police would issue a notice to get rid of the graffiti --- in this case a racial slur--- the business would then have 10 days to remove it. O’Fallon police are looking into whether the business has been cited for not removing the graffiti.
The animal hospital said they may just paint the entire wall to get rid of it.
