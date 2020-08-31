PLAYA DEL REY, Calif. (CBS LA) — Three friends caught a woman on camera in a racist tirade they say came out of nowhere while on their morning run along Dockweiler State Beach.
The women said they were called the n-word, among other derogatory things.
“You guys are so violent. You Africans are so (expletive) violent,” the woman was heard saying.
The friends involved in the incident say they were stunned, afraid and threatened.
“She said Black lives don’t matter, your life doesn’t matter, you need to go back to Africa. She said I’ll get you the cheapest flight back to Africa,” Brittany, one person in the friend group said.
