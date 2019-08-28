ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Rachael Ray is celebrating her 50th birthday with a trip to the St. Louis County Library.
In honor of her birthday, Ray released a new memoir-inspired cookbook that features 125 new recipes.
To celebrate the book’s release, the St. Louis Library Foundation will host an evening with Ray on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at the St. Louis County Library Headquarters at 1640 South Lindbergh Blvd.
Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.