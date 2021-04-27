COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday was the first day of horse racing at the former Fairmount Park in Collinsville. The racetrack underwent a transformation and is now called FanDuel Sportsbrook & Horse Racing and is allowing spectators this season.
Due to the pandemic attendance will be limited, at least early in the season, to 1,700 people.
"It's very exciting because we only had three days last year where we were able to have spectators and the rest was done on simulcast," said Alex Bodo, race marketing manager at the park.
The racetrack has a 53-day race schedule this year, and the sportsbrook will be open seven days a week for simulcast betting and sports wagering, including the Kentucky Derby which will run on Saturday.
