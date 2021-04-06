ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Residents in Missouri and Illinois will head to the polls at 6 a.m. for the general municipal election Tuesday.
One of today's biggest races will decide who will become the next mayor of St. Louis. Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Ward 20 Alderwoman Cara Spencer will face each other, marking the first time two women will compete in the general election.
Both have touted themselves as progressives with an aggressive plan to combat crime. Jones states she would restructure the police department and reallocate money to substance abuse and mental health while Spencer aims to bring social services to those at the highest risk for getting involved with violence. Spencer also hopes to get 911 calls answered quicker.
While the Mayor's race is a big focus today, there are many other issues that will impact your wallet. St. Louis City voters will decide whether to keep the earnings tax – which is one percent of tax collected from all city residents and those who work within city limits. Officials said it makes up 1/3 of their budget.
St. Louis area voters will also decide how they will fund a four-year, $1.5 billion capital improvement program, by voting on Proposition Y. The program will improve several wastewater projects over the course of four years.
The polls will remain open until 7 p.m. and voters who was in line by 7 p.m. have the right to vote and should remain in line. Click here to check for your local polling place and to view a sample ballot.
