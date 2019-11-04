BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Raccoons that appear to be suffering from distemper have been spotted in the Metro East.
Monday morning, the Bethalto Police Department said there has been a high number of calls related to raccoons that appear to have the viral infection.
Animals that can get distemper are raccoons, foxes, coyotes, skunks and unvaccinated dogs. Animals with distemper often become disoriented, wander aimlessly and can become lethargic. According to the police department, animals with distemper can appear friendly but they can quickly become very aggressive.
Police urge residents to talk to their children about avoiding animals that could have distemper if they wander into a yard or home.
Anyone who sees a raccoon acting unusually should call 618-377-5266. Police said residents should not try to handle the animal themselves because it could result in injury.
