(CBS News) -- R. Kelly's former girlfriend Azriel Clary has come forward with new and disturbing accusations against the R&B superstar. In an exclusive interview, Clary told The Sun that she was abused and brainwashed by Kelly.
In a March interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, however, Clary, and Kelly's other girlfriend Jocelyn Savage, adamantly defended their live-in relationship with him. Now, Clary has told The Sun she "lied on Gayle King" and regrets the interview.
"I definitely do believe that I was very naive and very brainwashed and manipulated by him," Clary said. "And as much as I hate to say it I'm woman enough and I'm grown enough to admit that yes, I was brainwashed and yes, I was manipulated. And yes, this man did have me wrapped around his finger. If he would have told me to jump, I would have said, 'how high?'"
Clary, now 22, met Kelly, 53, at one of his concerts when she was just 17-years-old and moved into his Chicago home while she was still in high school. She told The Sun that Kelly controlled her every move, including what she wore and who she communicated with, and that his control extended to their sexual relationship.
According to Clary, Kelly regularly forced her to have group sex with other men and women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.