MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota authorities are charging singer R. Kelly with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving a girl under 18 for an alleged incident in 2001.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says Robert Kelly is charged in an incident involving a girl he met at a concert. Freeman says the girl was trying to get an autograph from Kelly, and he gave her the autograph and a phone number.
The prosecutor says when the girl called the number she was invited to Kelly’s hotel, offered $200 to take off her clothes and dance. He says Kelly took his clothes off and they danced together.
Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg tweeted: “Give me a break. This is beyond absurd”
