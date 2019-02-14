WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Beloved K-9 of the Woodson Terrace Police Department, Bart, has sadly passed away.
The department says Bart was diagnosed on Tuesday, February 12, with an aggressive type of cancer.
The department said Bart’s passing has brought the officers great sadness, and his handler, Sgt. Simonpietri, is especially mourning the loss of his furry partner.
The department writes that Bart was, "A great Ambassador for the Woodson Terrace Police Department and the city."
The department would like to be kept in everyone’s thoughts as they grieve the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.