Quiktrip to build new gas station in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Quiktrip recently bought a piece of property in University City to transform into a new convenience store.

The new 5,000-square-foot store will be located at 7579 Olive Blvd near North and South Road. The company purchased the property from University City for $1.1 million.

“We are excited to welcome QuikTrip to University City,” said City Manager Gregory Rose. “The new store and fuel facility will enhance this intersection and add convenience for residents and visitors.”

The facility is slated to open late 2022 with several full-time and part-time job opportunities.

