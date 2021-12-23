Quiktrip to build new gas station in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Quiktrip recently bought a piece of property in University City to transform into a new convenience store.
The new 5,000-square-foot store will be located at 7579 Olive Blvd near North and South Road. The company purchased the property from University City for $1.1 million.
“We are excited to welcome QuikTrip to University City,” said City Manager Gregory Rose. “The new store and fuel facility will enhance this intersection and add convenience for residents and visitors.”
The facility is slated to open late 2022 with several full-time and part-time job opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.