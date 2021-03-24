HESPERIA, CA. (KCBS) – A quick-thinking good Samaritan helped to save a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff’s Department Spokesperson Cindy Bachman said a storage business called for help getting someone to leave. By the time the deputy arrived at the business, the guy was gone but the deputy found him sitting in a faded red Ford Explorer around the corner. Officials don’t know what exactly happened next.
"I don't know for sure if the deputy was shot with his own gun," said Bachman. A bystander found the deputy who had been shot in the arm and suffered more injuries in a grocery store parking lot in Hesperia, California.
“A citizen found him in the parking lot and was able to get on his radio and advise dispatch that there was an officer down,” said Bachman. The injured deputy was airlifted to the hospital for treatment and listed in critical condition.
The suspect then drove away and was spotted minutes later by Apple Valley deputies, who chased the Explorer though the desert and into a residential area. "At that point the driver bailed out of the vehicle and began shooting at the deputies,” Bachman said.
The deputies returned fire and shot the suspect. The suspect’s condition has not been released.
