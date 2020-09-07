SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- More than 20 residents were forced out of their South City apartment after an overnight fire.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, an apartment in the 3100 block of Oregon near Arsenal caught fire. Firefighters said the heavy fire from the first building spread to the next building.
“This was a quick-moving fire that started on the first floor and went up pretty quickly,” St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said.
All residents were evacuated from the four-family flat. Neighbors said they believe the fire started in the kitchen of a unit but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Red Cross arrived to help families whose homes were damaged during the blaze.
Although none of the residents were injured, the St. Louis Fire Department said one firefighter was injured and treated by medical crews on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.