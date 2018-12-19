(KMOV.com) - A police officer was arrested by outside agencies for suspected driving drunk, not once, but twice.
Now a family is demanding answers about why he was allowed to keep wearing a badge.
“I thought I had been hit by a train, I really didn't know how fast he was going,” said Michael Hoing, of Wentzville.
Back in January, Hoing was on his way to work when he was hit from behind on I-70.
Behind the wheel of the other car was Ronald Darland. A witness told police Darland was going well over 100 miles an hour. The report indicated alcohol was involved.
“I honestly thought I broke my back,” Hoing said.
Hoing says he was severely injured in the crash.
His wife Erin is still disturbed by the very memory.
“You’re just never prepared for that kind of call,” she said. “There was blood on his face, his nose was swollen, lacerations, glass in his hair.”
But the Hoings say what upset them most was what they learned later.
Though off-duty, Darland was a police officer for the St. Charles County Police Department.
“We trust these men and women to protect us from exactly what he did,” Erin Hoing said.
Darland hasn't formally been charged for the crash. He refused a Breathalyzer test, but the investigation is ongoing.
His last day with St. Charles County police was shortly after the accident.
What made it worse was when they saw the most recent news.
“It just makes me sick,” Erin said.
In November, Darland was again was involved in an accident, crashing into a tow truck during a recent snowstorm and narrowly missing a woman inside who was eight-months pregnant.
Again, he was employed as a police officer, this time for the North County Police Cooperative.
“It is mind-boggling, I was shocked when I heard he was a police officer in the first accident, when I heard he was a police officer, again, I was floored,” said attorney Thomas Sanfillipo.
Sanfillipo represents the Hoings. He says Darland's cases are startling examples.
“It’s an open secret that there are places in North County where there are police officers with an unsavory record who can hide out or time out,” said Sanfillipo.
News 4 wanted to know why the Co-op hired Darland after his suspected drunk driving arrest back in January.
Chief John Buchannan refused requests for an interview saying it was a personnel matter, but indicated Darland was hired under the previous chief, Tim Swope.
Swope resigned in September and will be taking a leadership role in the St. Louis County Prosecutor's office when Wesley Bell takes over in January.
“There is no conceivable way the police department could not have known what was happening, he was definitely arrested and he refused a Breathalyzer,” said Sanfillipo.
“Just because you are charged with a crime doesn't mean you are guilty of it or that you did it,” said Darland’s attorney Travis Noble.
Noble tells News 4 Darland denies driving drunk in both cases.
Darland has been charged in O'Fallon Municipal Court for driving while intoxicated in the most recent accident.
Through a records request, News 4 learned he left the Co-Op 12 days afterwards.
News 4 asked Noble about whether Darland should have been working there in the first place.
“I do think there is the muni shuffle, I have seen that where police officers bounce around. I don't think that's the case here,” Noble said.
The thought that Darland may work as an officer somewhere else is appalling to the Hoings.
“He should not be a police officer again,” Erin said.
They say they want Darland held accountable.
“I hope this time, they will throw the book at him and he will get what he deserves,” Hoing said.
Though he was arrested in the crash involving the Hoings, nearly a year later, they haven't learned whether or not Darland will be formally charged. News 4 tried numerous times to reach the Lincoln County prosecutor on the case, but multiple phone calls were never returned.
Darland is facing municipal infractions in O'Fallon for the recent accident.
