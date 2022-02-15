Questions raised over alleged fundraiser for fallen St. Louis firefighter's family

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Questions are being raised about an alleged fundraiser for a fallen St. Louis firefighter's family.
Firefighter Ben Polson died after an abandoned and neglected northside home caught fire and collapsed last month.
A St. Louis firefighter died while battling a fire Thursday.
News 4 received several inquiries on social media asking whether a t-shirt fundraiser for the family was legitimate. The St. Louis City Fire Department said it is a “non-sanctioned fundraiser” that is not authorized by them and does not have the family’s support.
