Questions raised over alleged fundraiser for fallen St. Louis firefighter's family

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Questions are being raised about an alleged fundraiser for a fallen St. Louis firefighter's family.

Firefighter Ben Polson died after an abandoned and neglected northside home caught fire and collapsed last month.

News 4 received several inquiries on social media asking whether a t-shirt fundraiser for the family was legitimate. The St. Louis City Fire Department said it is a “non-sanctioned fundraiser” that is not authorized by them and does not have the family’s support.