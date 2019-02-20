ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A candidate who claims to live in a boarded up house, others who haven't paid their taxes, even though that is required by law.
There are dozens of candidates running for the Board of Aldermen in the City of St. Louis in the upcoming primary.
But who is really checking to make sure they're even qualified to hold public office?
To some people, it might look like a vacant home. Its windows are either broken or completely boarded up. The stairs to the front door are gone. Debris and vegetation make it difficult to get close.
Yet, this is the home that aldermanic candidate Jeffery Hill cited as his residence.
The activist, who's been seen at protests and court proceedings openly carrying weapons, is running in the 18th Ward in the upcoming March primary.
St. Louis Collector of Revenue Greg Daly says he noticed something last election cycle.
His opponent, he says, didn't live in the city, making her ineligible to run. But he was told it was his responsibility to get her kicked off the ballot.
"It was a huge effort on my part. Hire an attorney, hire investigators, in three states,” Daly said.
He eventually won in court, at a cost of tens of thousands of dollars but he says other candidates shouldn't have to be in the same boat.
“They don't have those funds and quite frankly, they should put yard signs up rather than spending time in court,” he said.
He's discouraged, he says, and worried for the integrity of elections.
“Do you think the Board of Elections should be doing more to vet these candidates?” Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager asked Daly. “I do, I do. I think it’s their responsibility, both to the voter and to the candidate,” Daly said.
News 4 sat down with Gary Stoff, the Republican Director of the City Board of Elections, he says often their hands are tied.
"We really don't have the legal authority,” he said. “The primary responsibility is on the candidate.”
Stoff says that when a candidate files to run for office, they take a formal oath swearing they meet the basic qualifications.
To be an alderman in St Louis, for example, you have to be at least 25-years-old, a US citizen for five years, a resident of the city for three years and a resident of the ward for one year.
Hill, for example, swore under oath, he resides at the home with boarded-up windows.
“That is my residence, that's a house I own. I've been in the process of rehabbing it,” he said.
Hill spoke with News 4 via FaceTime. He says despite the fact it does not have electricity or fully functioning plumbing he says he's stayed there.
“Many nights, I've spent many nights there, I haven't been there in the past couple of weeks but when it’s nice out, I sleep there,” Hill said.
To anyone who might question if it's his residence he says:
"I would say maybe it’s not the quality of life of a residence they are used to having, but it’s a residence, it’s a roof over my head,” he said.
Stoff says if someone were to question any candidate's residency, a challenge must be made in court. Residency can be a tricky thing to determine, he told News 4.
“For someone who says it should be the Board of Election's responsibility, you're saying, it's not?” asked Trager.
“I'm saying it’s not and if someone feels strongly about that they should contact their state rep and see if their state rep will introduce new legislation,” Stoff said.
The Board of Elections, though, does have the legal authority to investigate claims that someone hasn't paid their taxes.
Current laws requires that the candidate not be aware of any delinquencies.
But through a simple public records request, the Collector of Revenue’s office initially told News 4 that there were four candidates who had unpaid taxes but Stoff said their opponents didn't file complaints.
“Is that something you would consider doing in the future, running every single one of the candidates?” Trager asked. “The answer is yes, we would consider doing that, within the limits of our resources,” Stoff said.
Again, he says it goes back to the candidate.
“Do the right thing, make sure your taxes are paid when you’re signing the affidavit,” Stoff said.
“You want people with integrity, people with qualifications to represent you,” said Daly.
But Daly says something must change to better check the eligibility of candidates or the backbone of our democracy he says is at risk.
“It’s discouraging, not just for me as someone who runs for an office but for the voters of the city of St Louis,” Daly said.
Jesse Todd is one of the candidates News 4 was told hadn't paid his taxes. But it turns out he had mistakenly been paying his taxes on his water bill. That has since been corrected.
Elmer Otey paid his taxes in full after News 4 contacted him about the issue. The Collector of Revenue’s Office says Leroy Carter and Robert Dillard partial tax payments after News 4 contacted them about the issue.
The home in which Jeffrey Hill resides is owned by an LLC, of which he is the sole proprietor. The LLC has not paid the taxes on the property in the last three years and owes more than $7,500 in back taxes.
Hill says he was not aware of that and said he would look into it.
The bottom line is that both the Election Board and the Collector of Revenue say this all could come down to some changes in the laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.