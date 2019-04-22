ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - Get ready to rock, the ‘We Will Rock You’ tour is coming to the Family Arena and tickets go on sale Friday morning.
The recent Oscar®-winning film, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” showed the music of Queen is more popular than ever. In 2002, many of those hits were compiled into the rock musical experience ‘We Will Rock You.’
‘We Will Rock You’ will be offering a VIP package at each stop, which includes cast member meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and much more.
The tour will stop at The Family Arena Saturday, Sep. 21.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m., Prices start at $32.
For more information, click here.
