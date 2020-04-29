ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you’re struggling with weight gain during the coronavirus outbreak, you are certainly not alone. In fact, many have been calling it the “quarantine 15.”
Dr. Theresa Van Iseghem, a clinical psychologist with the St. Louis VA system and Stacie Rackley, a Whole Health dietitian who is also with the VA, say it’s not about your willpower; your mind is playing tricks on you.
“The truth is, we are all prone to emotional eating,” Van Isegham said.
While the reasons may be valid, it can still be frustrating to feel like you don’t have control over your eating habits. Still, experts say one of the worst things you can do is beat yourself up.
“The only thing worse than overeating would be to feel bad about overeating,” Van Isegham said.
While you may find yourself falling back into bad habits, experts say a lot of that is your body responding to stress.
"If you are in a stressed state then you're going to produce more cortisol and cortisol is a weight gaining hormone, it's a stress hormone. So, it's not productive to sit there and eat stressfully,” Rackley said.
As for what actions we can take instead? Rackley recommends starting your meal with a sense of gratitude.
“How many people worked to get your food on the table.”
She also suggests putting all your devices away.
“I really encourage people to turn everything off," Rackley said. "Maybe even get back to the times where we as American families used to sit down and have a meal together."
Van Isegham also recommends paying attention to what you’re doing when you’re making unhealthy choices and try changing the entire habit.
"Sometimes we have to just disrupt the whole habit instead of focusing on one aspect,” she said, adding that changing one aspect of your routine is often more difficult. “That makes it harder than if we were to change just the whole habit itself.”
Most importantly, keep it all in perspective. This time will pass.
“Don’t give yourself this huge guilt trip about giving yourself a reward,” Rackley said. “This is hard right now. This is a really challenging time for all of us.”
