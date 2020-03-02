JUPITER, Fla. — For the Cardinals, depth is about more than just a bunch of warm bodies.
Consistently throughout the spring, Mike Shildt has echoed the sentiment espoused by the St. Louis front office over the off-season. As outsiders looked to tie the Cardinals to sensible trades or free agent acquisitions over the winter, the team expressed comfort with what it already had in the cupboard.
Despite a demoralizing sweep at the hands of the Nationals in the NLCS, the Cardinals didn’t feel the need to add much outside help to its offense—in fact, they lost a couple contributors from last year’s lineup. Fans wondered who would bat clean-up; the Cardinals figured the four-hole is is but a number.
With several big-name starting pitchers available on the open market, many wondered if the Cardinals might sign one to bolster the rotation—especially a lefty like Madison Bumgarner, Dallas Keuchel or Hyun-Jin Ryu. You could have made a reasonable argument for any of them.
The Cardinals signed Kwang Hyun Kim out of Korea, instead. An intriguing veteran lefty to add to the rotation mix, he came with much less financial risk than the others mentioned. There go the Cardinals, again, digging for diamonds in the rough instead of paying up for the sure thing, right? Not necessarily.
Is there really any such thing as a sure thing? The only thing ‘guaranteed’ about the free agents the Cardinals have signed in recent years has been their contracts. Mike Leake, Greg Holland, Brett Cecil and Dexter Fowler have been among the deals that seemed worthy of celebration when they were inked, but have since provided varying degrees of disappointment.
It’s fair to wonder whether hindsight on these types of mid-level contracts played a role in the Cardinals’ choice to chart a different course for acquisitions this winter.
Some combination of a marquee lefty starter (Bumgarner, Keuchel or Ryu) and a slugging outfielder (Marcell Ozuna, Nick Castellanos or perhaps the yet-unsigned Yasiel Puig) could have filled the Cardinals’ apparent needs with ‘known’ quantities. It’s conceivable those proven players would have elevated the Cardinals to new heights. St. Louis opted instead to go into the unknown (after all, it worked for Elsa of Arendelle) with Kim plus a bevy of in-house options.
The strategy inspired some concern among fans. Just because you can write a guy’s name fourth in the lineup doesn’t make him a quality clean-up hitter. Being able to list ten starting pitchers and calling it starting rotation depth doesn’t make it true.
That’s where the Cardinals’ insistence that their depth is more than just a bunch of guys wearing baseball uniforms comes into play. In the off-season, it’s easy to feel queasy about the unknown. We’re knee-deep into the Grapefruit League slate, now, though. If these guys were unknown before—it’s time to get to know ‘em. Several players are providing numerous reasons to do so.
On Sunday, Austin Gomber continued to assert himself as an imminent threat to opposing batting averages. With his nasty curveball working in concert with an aggressive fastball, Gomber fired three scoreless innings against the Astros, allowing just one hit while striking out four. For the spring, he sits at 5.0 innings pitched across two outings, having allowed just one run.
Gomber lost the bulk of 2019 to injury, but so far in spring, he looks sharper than ever. Considering Gomber once had a month (August, 2018) where he went 5-0 with a 2.38 ERA for the Cardinals, that’s saying something.
“It was extra-crispy,” Shildt said of Gomber’s stuff Sunday. “It was sharp. That’s the fun part of watching our guys. They’ve got a clear plan, they’ve got a nice mix. They’re in execution mode. I love the fact that we’re on defense and vut we're playing like we’re playing offense.
"You love to see guys in control and taking the at-bats to the guys with the bats in their hands."
Along with Gomber doing so as a starter, lesser-known candidates for bullpen jobs with the Cardinals continued to state their case Sunday. Kodi Whitley and Junior Fernandez both tossed scoreless innings to continue their productive spring camps. Though it's too soon to know whether recent hiccups for Genesis Cabrera (cracked fingernail on his throwing hand) and Andrew Miller (skipped his appearance Monday after he couldn't get a feel for the baseball in the bullpen) could provide a wider window of opportunity for Whitley or Fernandez, it's encouraging for the Cardinals to have so many options in which they genuinely believe.
“That’s exactly what we’re talking about," Shildt said. "That’s quality depth right there. Guys who have big-league stuff, big-league preparation and big-league execution. And consistency of what they’re doing. We have a good amount of those guys. It’s a nice situation."
There’s an argument to be made that, even without another injury to the starting rotation, Gomber shouldn’t be considered part of the depth—the guys you’re glad to have around just in case something happens to one of your mainstays. The way he’s pitching, Gomber should have every opportunity to threaten for a spot in the starting five from Day One this season.
The same can be said of Daniel Ponce de Leon. Ponce commanded his fastball to perfection in his outing on Saturday, adding three more scoreless innings to his spring ledger. Afterward, he made his goals for 2020 pretty clear: He ants to earn a spot on the 26-man roster. Then he wants to keep it.
“Someone else can be the new Ponce,” he said Saturday, referring to the pitcher with minor-league options that ends up riding the Memphis shuttle every other month because of it.
Gomber and Ponce de Leon are performing like pitchers who deserve to stick around a while in St. Louis. On paper, it seems difficult to imagine both will be granted that opportunity out of the gate when the regular season begins later this month.
Make enough noise, though, and the team brass is eventually going to hear you.
“We haven’t picked the club,” Shildt said. “Everybody keeps doing their jobs, it makes decisions difficult. That’s what we’re hoping for.”
The pitchers aren’t the only ones raising a racket in Cardinals camp. That competition for outfield playing time is in full swing, too, with several candidates doing their part to make decisions difficult on the higher-ups.
Of course, his line The most notable roster spot still seemingly in limbo is probably Dylan Carlson’s.
Carlson notably reached base in eight consecutive plate appearances before making an out in his final plate appearance of Saturday’s game. After a rare day off Sunday, Carlson went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Monday. Early in the game, he hustled out a grounder to third and reached on a throwing error before coming around to score.
Looking at the spring box scores for Carlson, it would seem criminal not to grant him a spot among the season-opening 26. The 21-year-old has a .412/.545/.647 batting line for the spring.
Of course, Carlson will only get a spot if the Cardinals think they've got playing time to offer him. And while Tyler O'Neill's roster spot is probably secured, he's making quite an argument that the bulk of the playing time in left field should go to him.
With another hit and an RBI Monday, O'Neill's OPS for the spring stands at 1.240, higher than even Carlson's—while Carlson has been an on-base menace, O'Neill's power has helped him make up the difference in the slugging department. Carlson is an exciting young talent, but O'Neill was once a top 100 prospect, himself. He's waited for an opportunity like this, and doesn't intend to be jumped in line.
Now, could Carlson and O'Neill co-exist in the same starting outfield in St. Louis? The short answer is yes, but it's not going to happen right away.
Harrison Bader will be the Cardinals starter in center field to start the regular season. His elite defense gives Bader a clear route to providing value, as long as he hits a little better than he did last year: a .205 average and an OPS of .680. So far this spring, his OPS is .988. If Bader did that in the real season, he'd be the NL MVP. Safe to say Bader's got center field held down until further notice.
So that leaves right field as an avenue toward increased playing time for others, should Dexter Fowler stumble out of the gate for the Cardinals. So far this spring, Fowler has been quiet offensively.
After an 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Monday, Fowler’s batting average for the spring dropped to .067. He’s 1-for-15 with six strikeouts. Now, it’s typical for veterans to receive the benefit of the doubt when it comes to spring stats. It’s worth noting that each of Fowler worked a full count in each of his at-bats Monday, which Mike Shildt views as a sign that Fowler's feel for the strike zone is right where it needs to be. The next step is getting the timing of his swing up to speed.
"It's a good place to be when you know you're seeing the ball and you're in the strike zone with what you're doing," Shildt said of Fowler. "He's just going to have to get more at-bats and figure out what that looks like from a timing standpoint, but it looks like he's on time with his eyes, so that's encouraging."
Shildt reiterated his confidence that Fowler will figure things out offensively. Regardless of whether that happens before the end of spring camp, he'll be the Cardinals starting right fielder on opening day. At some point, though—again, not during the Grapefruit League slate, but potentially in the weeks and months that follow—the Cardinals may have to reconcile the production of the ‘starters’ on-paper with the other options the team possesses.
With young players pushing for a variety of roles for the 2020 Cardinals, that's not a statement that applies only to the right fielder. It's blanket across a club that prides itself upon competition.
So far this spring, there's been plenty of it in Jupiter, Florida.
