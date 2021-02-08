ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," regrets his involvement in the Capitol Riot that occurred on January 6, he said in a statement his St. Louis-based attorney released Monday.

Chansley is facing charges for his alleged role in the Capitol Riot. In a statement released by attorney Al Watkins, Chansley says he takes responsibility for his actions.

“My time in jail has permitted me to start to reanalyze my life. I am deeply committed to ahimsa, a basic principle of non-violence which applies all living creatures, large and small. There was a lot that happened over time which led up to January 6, 2021. I am working on coming to grips with that. I am deeply disappointed in former President Trump. He was not honorable. He let a lot of peaceful people down. I have to leave judging him up to other people. It is my aim to focus on what is important at this time. What is important is for me to apologize. I deeply regret and am very sorry I entered into the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. I should not have been there. Period. I am sorry for having aroused fear in the hearts of others. That was wrong. Period. Please be patient with me and other peaceful people who, like me, are having a very difficult time piecing together all that happened to us, around us, and by us. We are good people who care deeply about our country.” I was wrong. Period.”

A Lake Saint Louis, Mo. man and Sullivan, Mo. woman are also facing charges for their alleged role in the riot.