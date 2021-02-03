ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis attorney Al Watkins has filed an emergency motion seeking to release his client, 'QAnon Shaman’, who was seen in viral photos storming the Capitol on January 6.

'QAnon Shaman' willing to speak at Trump's impeachment trial The lawyer for an Arizona man who took part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns is offering to have his client testify at former President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.

In the motion, Watkins claims that Jake Angeli, whose legal name is Jacob Anthony Chansley, has not eaten food for over seven days. Watkins said his client only eats organic food and that during a detention hearing in Phoenix last month, the Magistrate Judge ordered organic food to be provided to Chansley. When Chansley was moved to Washington, D.C., Watkins said the new facility refused to provide organic food.

According to Watkins, Chansley has not eaten since he arrived in Washington, D.C. As a result, Watkins claims that Chansley has lost at least 20 pounds in the past week. On Tuesday morning, Watkins said the request for organic food was denied because Chansley failed “to identify a ‘faith/belief’ upon entering DOC’s custody and DOC’s Religious Services staff’s inability ‘to find any religious merit pertaining to organic food or diet for Shamanism Practitioner.’”

In the emergency motion, Watkins also requests a pre-trial release of Chansley because other defendants charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection have been released pending trials. The motion also states releasing Chansley “would not jeopardize the position of the Government or constitute a threat of any nature to the public, our nation, or the security of anyone.”