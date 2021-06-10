ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Q in the Lou is back!
The barbecue festival is set for October 1-3 at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. Last year, the event was canceled due to the pandemic.
"You won't want to miss out on all the deliciousness created by top pitmasters not only from St. Louis but from across the country," said organizers in an Instagram post.
Entry is free and pit pass tickets are on sale now and to RSVP, click here.
