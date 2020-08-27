ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Q in the Lou is the latest event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The barbecue festival was scheduled to take place at Kiener Plaza Sept. 27-29.
Event organizers said they decided to cancel the festival because there is no way to put on the event safely as of right now.
“We truly appreciate our fans, and your understanding and support during these challenging times,” read part of their Facebook post announcing the cancellation.
Q in the Lou organizers said they are working on interactive, virtual ways for people to be “part of the Q.”
