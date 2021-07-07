A massive search is on for a 12-foot python that escaped from an aquarium in Louisiana.

LOUISIANA (KMOV.com) – A massive search is underway for a 12-foot python that escaped from an aquarium in Louisiana.

The Blue Zoo inside of a Baton Rouge mall was closed Tuesday as police, animal control and employees looked for the snake. The mall remained open because officials were confident the snake hadn’t escaped their building. The snake is reportedly friendly, not poisonous and is used to being around large crowds.

Crews are using infrared cameras to see if they can locate the snake, which is believed to be in the store’s ceiling.

