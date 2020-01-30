JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt wants stricter limits on how much money you pay for traffic tickets and fines that are allowed to go to St. Louis County cities.
A law used to state that the cap on ticket revenue was 12.5 percent for municipalities in St. Louis County and 20 percent elsewhere in the state. However, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that provision in the law unconstitutional, but the court later reversed that decision.
"Today we filed a motion to reopen that to make sure protecting citizens who are being treated as ATMs, looking forward to the result in allowing that cap in St. Louis County to come down to 12.5, which I think will have a positive impact for the people of St. Louis County," Schmitt said.
Scmitt says a motion has been filed in Cole County Court in Jefferson City.
