ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An effort to keep hundreds of homeless people warm in gaining traction in St. Louis City.
“Project Downtown St. Louis” helped create coats that are specifically designed for the homeless. Each coat is double insulated.
“Project Downtown St. Louis” started a GoFundMe that has raised more than $3,400 in three days, with a goal of raising $8,000.
The project hopes to provide 200 coats.
