ST. JOHN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect crashed in north St. Louis County after allegedly assaulting a hospital security guard.
A police source told News 4 the suspect assaulted a DePaul Hospital security guard and then fled. Multiple jurisdiction reportedly pursued the suspect, who eventually crashed in the area of Interstate 170 and St. Charles Rock Road in St. John, Missouri.
One person was transported from the scene with non-life threatening injures, according to an official.
No other information has been released.
