ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The pursuit of an apparent carjacked vehicle connected to a homicide ended with a crash in St. Louis Friday morning.
St. Louis County police said a man was found fatally shot in the 10000 block of Valley Drive around 1 a.m. Friday. Authorities later said the man was an apparent carjacking victim.
The vehicle reportedly carjacked was a blue Pontiac sedan, according to St. Louis County police.
Authorities later found the carjacked vehicle in St. Louis County and a chase ensued around 6:30 a.m.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 caught up with the chase while it was on Goodfellow passing Interstate 70 around 6:45 a.m. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed on Goodfellow near Maple, in the West End neighborhood.
It appeared the blue suspect vehicle hit a silver car at the intersection of Goodfellow and Maple, causing both cars to spin out.
First responders were seen treating someone near where the silver vehicle crashed. A man and woman who were inside the silver car were seen being transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
