NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects wanted after shots were fired along I-270 in north St. Louis County Wednesday were arrested following a pursuit and crash.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over a police scene near I-270 and Riverview after 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis County police said two occupants of a vehicle fired shots at another car on I-270 at Old Halls Ferry. That incident, police said, led to brief pursuit, where the suspect vehicle crash near Riverview and Chain of Rocks.
Two suspects were taken into custody.
While no injuries were reported, police said another car on I-270 had damage from bullets.
This is a developing situation. We will update the story as more information becomes available.
