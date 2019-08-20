ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Purple Heart veteran is asking the public to help him find the suspect who stole his truck and dumped it.
Anthony Dafflitto said he had his Ford F250 for seven years. It was stolen from his yard Monday morning.
St. Louis police did recover the truck in north St. Louis City later on Monday but it didn't look the same as it did when it was taken. The truck's tires, speakers and more were taken.
"Disaster. Completely stripped," Dafflitto said. "Everything is broken. They got a speaker. Everything they could take, they took."
Dafflitto said he doesn't know if police have a suspect but he wonders if a man caught on his home surveillance camera* has seen anything.
"I think a lot of people don't care," Dafflitto said. "There is a lot of selfishness everywhere. They don't look at the plates or the stickers or see anything like that. They see another vehicles, another score, just to get them by."
* Daffiltto is simply looking for the man seen in the surveillance footage to see what he may know, as he was seen near Dafflitto's house around the time of the crime.
