ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Purina Pro Plan Performance Team is performing many times during Fair Saint Louis.
The team is performing at the Purina Festival Zone on the north grounds of the Gateway Arch grounds all three days of Fair Saint Louis.
July 4
- 2 p.m.
- 4:30 p.m.
- 6 p.m.
July 5
- 4:30 p.m.
- 6:15 p.m.
July 6
- 2 p.m.
- 4:15 p.m.
- 6 p.m.
