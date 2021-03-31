ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Purina is the first founding partner for the St. Louis City SC.

In a Wednesday morning announcement, St. Louis CITY SC CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz announced that Purina would be the team’s first founding partner and jersey sponsor. The partnership makes St. Louis City SC the most pet friendly MLS club, Kindle Betz said.

Born and bred in STL. Dedicated to Bringing Friends Together.A big welcome to @Purina – St. Louis CITY SC’s first Founding Partner and Official #stlCITYsc Jersey Sponsor!#OneGoalOneCITY x #STLMade pic.twitter.com/EZAYqGkchR — St. Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) March 31, 2021

The Purina logo will be "front and center" on the jersey. The team is working with ADIDAS to make a jersey that is "uniquely city," Kindle Betz said. In addition, the team is working on co-branded pet swag.

St. Louis City SC will begin play in 2023. Earlier this month, the team released new renderings showing their plans to build a state-of-the-art training center, team store, fan pavilion and team headquarters all in one campus in Downtown West. The center is planned to be finished around the same time as the stadium in 2022.

In 2019, Major League Soccer announced that St. Louis would be getting at team after nearly a year’s worth of work by the local ownership group, whose MLS4TheLou campaign revived what was once thought to be a dead expansion dream for the city.