ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Purina is stepping up to help the St. Louis community, holding its 20th Annual Day of Service. Tuesday, 650 workers in downtown St. Louis and workers at its manufacturing plants across the country will take the day off to volunteer in their communities.
In St. Louis, the biggest project is a partnership with the St. Louis Area Food Bank which has seen an increase in demand since the start of the pandemic.
"We're going to have a pop up food bank activity and free dog and cat food for their pets at home," said Kim Beardslee, Purina's director of community affairs.
Besides giving away food and pet food, workers will also make dog and cat beds for area shelters as well as enrichment toys for those animals. The pop-up food pantry is at the Purina building from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
