WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. (WLFI) -- Purdue Students at the Joshua House are rolling around campus in style and in comfort, but you might have to look twice when you see why.
"It is a couch that we had lying around, a cart from Menards, and a bunch of go-kart parts we bought online, and we like to drive it around campus," said student Ethan Cox.
Nate Shumaker got the ball rolling last winter when he began using Christmas money to buy go-kart parts. It then took a month to assemble the “couch cart,” which can go up to 12 miles per hour.
"It's nothing serious, it wasn't for a class project or anything. We just thought it would be a fun time,” Cox said.
The couch has been spotted flying across campus both in person and on social media. "Every time I walk past that thing I just kind of chuckle to myself because it's... it's here, and we have it, and it works, and it's absurd. It's a great time,” said Cox.
