In this April 15, 2019 photo provided by the Lincoln Park Zoo, a zoo employee holds one of four red wolf pups born at the Chicago, Ill., zoo on April 13. Curator Dan Boehm says the arrival of the pups come at a time when scientists estimate there are fewer than 30 red wolves left in their native habitat of North Carolina. The wolves, named for their red-tinged fur, have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting and the zoo is taking part with other zoos in a Red Wolf Species Survival plan to increase the red wolf population. They are the first new litter or red wolf pups at the zoo in nearly a decade. (Christopher Bijalba/Lincoln Park Zoo via AP)