Puppy thieves wanted in Lake St. Louis

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the Lake St. Louis Police Department need the public's help finding two people accused of stealing a puppy from a pet store.
Police said the two males stole a Pomeranian puppy from a local pet store.
If you recognize the individuals, call the Lake Saint Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.