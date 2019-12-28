EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Metro East Humane Society is asking for donations after a puppy was found in a closed garbage can in Wood River Saturday morning.
The Wood River Police Department dropped off the puppy to the Humane Society Saturday morning. It's still unclear how long the puppy was left there for.
The puppy was found in a garbage can closed shut with bungee cords behind the Wood River Walmart, according to the Humane Society.
The puppy will stay with the Humane Society for now and will eventually be available for adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.