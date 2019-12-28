Puppy found in garbage can held shut with bungee cords in Metro East
Metro East Humane Society

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Metro East Humane Society is asking for donations after a puppy was found in a closed garbage can in Wood River Saturday morning. 

The Wood River Police Department dropped off the puppy to the Humane Society Saturday morning. It's still unclear how long the puppy was left there for. 

The puppy was found in a garbage can closed shut with bungee cords behind the Wood River Walmart, according to the Humane Society. 

The puppy will stay with the Humane Society for now and will eventually be available for adoption. 

Click here to help the Humane Society. 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.