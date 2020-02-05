ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Stray Recue of St. Louis is caring for an adorable puppy with five paws.
The nonprofit said a family reached out to them after noticing the deformities on the 3-month-old puppy. The family then decided to surrender Gema to Stray Rescue in hopes of giving her a fighting chance to have the best life she could possibly have, according to the organization.
“When her original family reached out to us for help, of course we immediately brought Gema into the Stray Rescue family. They did what was in the best interest of this little puppy, and we commend them for that. She will get everything she needs to have the brightest future possible,” said Cassady Caldwell, Executive Director.
Stray Rescue of St. Louis described Gema as a playful puppy who tires quickly but has good balance and coordination.
A veterinarian team will examine Gema and decide whether she will have surgery in the future.
Click here to learn more about Gema.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.