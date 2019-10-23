ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The search is on for a man who stole puppies from a woman at gunpoint in the Kingsway West neighborhood Tuesday.
Around 4:30 p.m., the 59-year-old woman was approached by a man in the 5100 block of Terry who asked to see her puppies. The suspect then reportedly pulled out a gun and took the woman’s puppies.
According to police, after taking the puppies, the suspect drove off in a dark grey sedan.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.