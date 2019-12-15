CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Five newborn puppies were found abandoned in Shaw Park in Clayton early Sunday morning, police said.
Clayton police say they received a tip that several puppies were abandoned in Shaw Park. When they arrived, they said they found five puppies on a blanket near a dumpster.
Officers brought them back to the police station before taking them to a veterinarian, who said the puppies are in good health but require care around the clock.
Anyone with information on who may have dumped the puppies is asked to call Clayton police at 314-486-6010.
