  • Kurt Becker

Courtesy: Kurt Becker

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Five newborn puppies were found abandoned in Shaw Park in Clayton early Sunday morning, police said.

Clayton puppies

Clayton police say they received a tip that several puppies were abandoned in Shaw Park. When they arrived, they said they found five puppies on a blanket near a dumpster.

Clayton puppies side by side

Officers brought them back to the police station before taking them to a veterinarian, who said the puppies are in good health but require care around the clock.

Clayton puppies nursing resized

Anyone with information on who may have dumped the puppies is asked to call Clayton police at 314-486-6010.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.