ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Churches are answering the call to help curb the violence on St. Louis streets.
It's part of the Pulpits To Porches program from Better Family Life.
The purpose of the program is to make the churches the center pillar of the neighborhoods around St. Louis.
Church officials, members, and volunteers are taking the message directly to the homes of families in need.
Thursday those involved announced a focus on the neighborhoods within the St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden's crime rectangle.
Hayden's rectangle is an area of north St. Louis bordered by Goodfellow, West Florissant - Doctor Martin Luther King and Vandeventer.
Better Family Life is planning a summit for next week at its headquarters on Page.
