ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Albert Pujols returned to St. Louis today for his 9th Annual Albert's All-Star game at Missouri Baptist University. Pujols talked about why this event means so much to him.
He didn't want to speak about the death of his friend Kobe Bryant.
Former NBA player, and St. Louis-native, Anthony Bonner was part of the event and did talk about Bryant, mentioning that he witnessed Mamba Mentality in person.
Bonner said he, and many others in the basketball community, are devastated by the news about Bryant.
