ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinals Nation turns their attention to welcoming home one of the greats back to St. Louis for the first time.
Since leaving the Cardinals for the Los Angeles Angels in 2011, Albert Pujols will step foot inside Busch Stadium tonight for the first time.
Pujols built a career in the Show-Me State leading the Redbirds to two world championships. The three-time National League MVP award and nine-time All Star has been called one of the greatest hitters in baseball history.
Some Hall of Famers called him the greatest-- going as far as to say he was Stan Musial after Stan Musial.
Now, almost nine years after leaving for a 10-year $240 million contract with the Angels, Pujols is returning.
"I'm really looking forward to it. It is going to be emotional. It is probably the best city that I've ever played for fan wise," the former Cardinal said. "They'are amazing... how involved they are and supportive. It is something I was a baby when I came to St. Louis and I left there a grown man.
The Pujols Family Foundation still has strong ties here in St. Louis. The foundation aims to promote awareness, provide for children and families with Down Syndrome.
