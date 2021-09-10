A public visitation for Lance Cpl. Schmitz is being held Saturday. The public will be able to pay their respects until 10 p.m.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of people took part in the procession for fallen Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz as he returned to St. Louis on Wednesday.

A public visitation will be held on Sept. 11 starting at 3 p.m. for Schmitz at Baue Funeral Home. People can pay respects until 10 p.m.

The following Thursday, family will gather to say their final goodbyes. A funeral procession will begin around 12:15-12:30 p.m. to take Schmitz's body to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, where he be laid to rest with full military honors. 

A foundation is being created in Schmitz's name. Click here to donate to the foundation. 

