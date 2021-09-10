WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of people took part in the procession for fallen Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz as he returned to St. Louis on Wednesday.

A public visitation will be held on Sept. 11 starting at 3 p.m. for Schmitz at Baue Funeral Home. People can pay respects until 10 p.m.

Thousands take part in procession for fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz Several miles of westbound traffic on Interstate 70 in suburban St. Louis were closed Wednesday as the remains of a Marine killed in Afghanistan are escorted from Lambert Airport to a funeral home.

The following Thursday, family will gather to say their final goodbyes. A funeral procession will begin around 12:15-12:30 p.m. to take Schmitz's body to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, where he be laid to rest with full military honors.

A foundation is being created in Schmitz's name. Click here to donate to the foundation.