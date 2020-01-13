EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A public visitation will be held Monday for Randy Gori, the Metro East attorney stabbed to death in his own home last weekend.
Gori, who co-founded and owned the Gori Law Firm, is described by his friends as a true leader and champion of the community. He gave his time and resources to more than 300 organizations and was known for his enormous generosity and philanthropy.
[Read: 'He saved his kids;' Friend describes Edwardsville lawyer's actions during fatal stabbing while new details released]
Around 9 p.m. on Jan. 4, Gori was killed inside his rural Edwardsville home. Detectives said he and two children were forced to the ground at knife-point before Gori was killed. Police have not said whether the children home at the time were Gori’s but initials in court documents match their names.
Timothy Michael Banowetz has been charged in Gori’s murder. Detectives have called the attack targeted and premeditated, however News 4 has been told there is no connection between the suspect and Gori.
[Randy Gori murder: Banowetz family releases statement: 'our family is grieving']
The public visitation for Gori will be take place at St. Boniface Catholic Church on North Buchanan in Edwardsville from 2 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 13. A later funeral mass and burial service for Gori will be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.